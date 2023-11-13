Lindsay Rose Rando from Bobbles and Lace is here to share their newest collection, “WNTR SKI.” It’s winter time and it’s getting cold, so it’s the perfect time to layer up and stay nice and warm.
Head here to shop online.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.