Blossoming Hope at the “What Cheer” Flower Farm

Shelby Doggett, Executive Director of “What Cheer Flower Farm” joins us with more on their “Flower Festival & Art Show”.

She says, “The Farm grows 300+ varieties of flowers outside and gives them all away to local hospitals, shelters, recovery centers, hospices and senior centers. In total this year they will give away 30,000 flowers.”

For more information on the upcoming event, click here.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

