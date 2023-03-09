James Toomey, Director of Marketing of Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is here to share some of the fun happenings that are going on this month. Blackstone Valley is celebrating Irish and French cultures all month long and James is giving us an overview on what to expect at these events.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.