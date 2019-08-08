Black Ships Festival sails into Bristol

It’s a celebration of Japanese heritage this weekend as The 36th Annual Black Ships Festival takes place in Bristol. Steve Aveson joined us in studio today with what we need to know.

Per their website, The Black Ships Festival is a celebration of the friendship between the country of Japan and the state of Rhode Island in commemoration of Commodore Matthew C. Perry. Commodore Perry opened trade up between the United States and Japan with the Treaty of Kanagawa in 1864. Some of the highlights include: Japanese arts and crafts, martial arts, a Japanese tea ceremony and Taiko drums demonstrations.

It all takes place Aug. 9 – 11 and you can learn more here: https://www.visitrhodeisland.com/event/black-ships-festival/48622/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

