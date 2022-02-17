Robin Kall from Reading with Robin is sharing some children’s book picks in honor of Black History Month. We are also joined by bestselling author, Nic Stone, who talks about her latest book.
Book Recommendations:
BLUE by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond
SWEET JUSTICE by Mara Rockliff
THE FAITH OF ELIJAH CUMMINGS by Carole Boston Weatherford
MY LITTLE GOLDEN BOOK ABOUT MISTY COPELAND by Sherri L. Smith
WHY NOT YOU? by Clara and Russell Wilson
EMILE AND THE FIELD by Kevin Young
I’M GROWING GREAT by Mechal Renee Roe
SHIRLEY CHISHOLM DARED by Alicia D. Williams
RECOGNIZE! edited by Wade Hudson and Cheryl Williams Hudson
OPERATION SISTERHOOD by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich
DEFIANT by Wade Hudson
FAST PITCH by Nic Stone
BRAVE, BLACK, FIRST by Cheryl Hudson
THIS IS YOUR TIME by Ruby Bridges
IT’S TREVOR NOAH: BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah
BLACK BOY JOY by Kwame Mbalia
VINYL MOON by Mahogany L. Browne
REQUIRED READING FOR THE DISENFRANCHISED FRESHMAN by Kristen R. Lee
145th STREET: SHORT STORIES by Walter Dean Myers
THIS IS MY AMERICA by Kim Johnson
SKIN OF THE SEA by Natasha Bowen
NOTES FROM A YOUNG BLACK CHEF by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein
