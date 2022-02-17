Robin Kall from Reading with Robin is sharing some children’s book picks in honor of Black History Month. We are also joined by bestselling author, Nic Stone, who talks about her latest book.

Book Recommendations:

BLUE by Nana Ekua Brew-Hammond

SWEET JUSTICE by Mara Rockliff

THE FAITH OF ELIJAH CUMMINGS by Carole Boston Weatherford

MY LITTLE GOLDEN BOOK ABOUT MISTY COPELAND by Sherri L. Smith

WHY NOT YOU? by Clara and Russell Wilson

EMILE AND THE FIELD by Kevin Young

I’M GROWING GREAT by Mechal Renee Roe

SHIRLEY CHISHOLM DARED by Alicia D. Williams

RECOGNIZE! edited by Wade Hudson and Cheryl Williams Hudson

OPERATION SISTERHOOD by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich

DEFIANT by Wade Hudson

FAST PITCH by Nic Stone

BRAVE, BLACK, FIRST by Cheryl Hudson

THIS IS YOUR TIME by Ruby Bridges

IT’S TREVOR NOAH: BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah

BLACK BOY JOY by Kwame Mbalia

VINYL MOON by Mahogany L. Browne

REQUIRED READING FOR THE DISENFRANCHISED FRESHMAN by Kristen R. Lee

145th STREET: SHORT STORIES by Walter Dean Myers

THIS IS MY AMERICA by Kim Johnson

SKIN OF THE SEA by Natasha Bowen

NOTES FROM A YOUNG BLACK CHEF by Kwame Onwuachi with Joshua David Stein