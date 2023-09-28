This morning we were joined by best-selling author and longtime broadcaster Bill O’Reilly as he chatted about his latest work, Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem Massachusetts.

Co-authored with Martin Dugard, the book revisits the frightening events of 1692 and 1693, while exploring how the witch trials developed and dives thoroughly into what really happened in a most captivating and engaging manner.

He chatted with Brendan Kirby on The Rhode Show today about what readers can expect and more.

For additional info on the book, head to: https://www.billoreilly.com/p/Killing-the-Witches/Killing-the-Witches/61561.html