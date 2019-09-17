Target 12 on WPRI.com

Big Bang Science Fair at Next Weekend’s WaterFire

Next Saturday, September 28th is the annual Big Bang Science Fair! Ed Cabral, Manager of Sponsorships & Corporate Relations for WaterFire is here to tell us all about it. Plus, he’s joined by General Treasurer, Seth Magaziner. He’ll share more on the 529 College Bound Saver program.

