We are thrilled to have best-selling author Jean Kwok here with us this morning sharing about her book, “The Leftover Woman.” Our friend Robin Kall will be with her sharing all the details about her fun “Reading with Robin” book event for Jean that took place last night.
Purchase your copy of “The Leftover Woman” here.
Learn more about Reading with Robin events here.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.