(THE RHODE SHOW) – Rhode Island, the Ocean State, arguably has some of the best beaches in the country and that is always on the summer bucket list. So, where are the best kid-friendly beaches to take your little ones?

Mackerel Cove Beach in Jamestown is a favorite. The quiet spot is one of the top toddler-friendly beaches in the state because the water is shallow and there’s no strong waves. The parking is first-come, first-serve and is just steps from the sand – so lugging all those beach toys is no problem – but is very limited. Want to secure a spot in the sand? Come earlier and bring cash for parking and there’s often a visit from the Del’s truck.

Misquamicut State Beach is another family favorite spanning over 50 acres. The popular beach has a nearby playground for your kids to enjoy, powdery sand where they can make castles and sculptures. The restrooms and showers are easily accessible and clean, there’s a picnic area to have lunch, a gift shop and even jet skis and paddleboards for rent. This state beach can get really packed with large crowds – so grab your state beach pass and get your spot early!

Down in Narragansett there are several options from Narragansett Beach to Scarborough, but Roger Wheeler State Beach also known as “Sand Hill Cove,” is a real winner for parents. The state beach sits on Block Island sound and has tons to offer from picnicking, swimming and typically good boogie boarding – there’s also a playground when you want to mix things up.