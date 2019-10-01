Benefits of Eating Dinner as a Family

Author, Brianne DeRosa is here to talk about “Eat, Laugh, Talk: The Family Dinner Playbook” — 52 Weeks of Easy Recipes, Engaging Conversation, and Hilarious Games. She explains why eating as a family can lead to long-term benefits. ISBN: 9781641701648

About the Authors (Nonprofit): The Family Dinner Project, a nonprofit initiative started in 2010, champions family dinner as an opportunity for family members to connect with each other through food, fun, and conversation about things that matter. More than 20 years of scientific research shows “why” family mealtimes are so important. The Family Dinner Project provides the “how” for today’s busy families.

Our team members have come from varied personal and professional backgrounds. We are parents and non-parents, and our ages range from “young professional” to ‘Medicare-eligible.’ Our collective professional experience includes education, family therapy, research, food, social work, marketing and communication. With nonprofit partners and local champions, The Family Dinner Project team works online and at community events to help families increase the frequency, meaning, and long-term benefits of their shared meals. We are based in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Psychiatry Academy.