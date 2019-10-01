Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Benefits of Eating Dinner as a Family

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Author, Brianne DeRosa is here to talk about “Eat, Laugh, Talk: The Family Dinner Playbook” — 52 Weeks of Easy Recipes, Engaging Conversation, and Hilarious Games. She explains why eating as a family can lead to long-term benefits. ISBN: 9781641701648

About the Authors (Nonprofit): The Family Dinner Project, a nonprofit initiative started in 2010, champions family dinner as an opportunity for family members to connect with each other through food, fun, and conversation about things that matter. More than 20 years of scientific research shows “why” family mealtimes are so important. The Family Dinner Project provides the “how” for today’s busy families.

Our team members have come from varied personal and professional backgrounds. We are parents and non-parents, and our ages range from “young professional” to ‘Medicare-eligible.’ Our collective professional experience includes education, family therapy, research, food, social work, marketing and communication. With nonprofit partners and local champions, The Family Dinner Project team works online and at community events to help families increase the frequency, meaning, and long-term benefits of their shared meals. We are based in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital’s Psychiatry Academy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams