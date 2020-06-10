Behind the Scenes at Roger Williams Park Zoo

How do the animals eat at Roger Williams Park Zoo? Their Zoo Commissary has many moving parts to keep them nourished and healthy!

Ashley Erling recently got a behind the scenes look at how the operation works.

Even better news? The Zoo is back open! Plan your visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.