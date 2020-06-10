Behind the Scenes at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Live Now
How do the animals eat at Roger Williams Park Zoo? Their Zoo Commissary has many moving parts to keep them nourished and healthy!

Ashley Erling recently got a behind the scenes look at how the operation works.

Even better news? The Zoo is back open! Plan your visit: https://www.rwpzoo.org/

