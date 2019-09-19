Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Becoming a Social Networking Pro

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1535026204826.jpg.jpg

ChikMedia’s Meghan Rothschild is here to share her top tips for Facebook. How you can best utilize it for your business and beyond!

  • Swap out cover photos regularly, think of them as a free digital ad
  • Turn on the auto chat feature
  • Post regularly, at least 4 times a week
  • Make sure your profile is up to date: hours, address, website
  • Use high quality imagery
  • Utilize the event page feature!
  • Testimonials – when possible, get people to review you on Facebook
  • Updates to Facebook: penalization of external linking;  Facebook is trying to keep things CONTAINED within the platform
  • NO YouTube posts! Ever! They are Facebook’s biggest competitor so they get buried.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams