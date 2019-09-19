Becoming a Social Networking Pro

ChikMedia’s Meghan Rothschild is here to share her top tips for Facebook. How you can best utilize it for your business and beyond!

Swap out cover photos regularly, think of them as a free digital ad

Turn on the auto chat feature

Post regularly, at least 4 times a week

Make sure your profile is up to date: hours, address, website

Use high quality imagery

Utilize the event page feature!

Testimonials – when possible, get people to review you on Facebook

Updates to Facebook: penalization of external linking; Facebook is trying to keep things CONTAINED within the platform

NO YouTube posts! Ever! They are Facebook’s biggest competitor so they get buried.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

