Becoming a Social Networking Pro

ChikMedia’s Meghan Rothschild is here to share her top tips for Facebook. How you can best utilize it for your business and beyond!
- Swap out cover photos regularly, think of them as a free digital ad
- Turn on the auto chat feature
- Post regularly, at least 4 times a week
- Make sure your profile is up to date: hours, address, website
- Use high quality imagery
- Utilize the event page feature!
- Testimonials – when possible, get people to review you on Facebook
- Updates to Facebook: penalization of external linking; Facebook is trying to keep things CONTAINED within the platform
- NO YouTube posts! Ever! They are Facebook’s biggest competitor so they get buried.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.