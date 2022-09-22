Truth, honesty, and fair dealing are the cornerstones of respect and dignity in our relationships with others.

Charity in thought, word, and action makes a positive difference in the lives of others and ourselves.

Commitment to our families and friends courtesy to our neighbors, and service to our communities and country are the foundations for a well-lived life.

The opportunities for camaraderie, fellowship, and service offered by Freemasonry nurture personal growth, making us better men.

Masonic Grand Lodge Charities of Rhode Island, Inc. provides charitable support to Masonic families and local communities through both financial and non-financial relief and aid. Our Medical Equipment Facility, located in Warwick, offers a wide range of refurbished medical equipment free of charge to anyone in need.

Becoming a FREEMASON is an important undertaking. If you are ready to become more than yourself, apply now at https://rimasons.org/