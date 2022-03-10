Learn what’s hot as determined by Whole Foods Market’s prestigious Trends Council. Beauty Expert and Influencer, Alma Ramos, shares what’s trending, from skincare to haircare, sunscreen, and even sleep accessories. Ramos will also explain the importance of using beauty products that meet higher standards and how to save big on them during Whole Foods Market’s annual Beauty Week sale.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

