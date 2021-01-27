Soothe your skin with Farmaesthetics

Take care of your skin this winter with natural, locally made products. Brenda Brock, Founder of Farmaesthetics, shares helpful products for men, nursing and expecting mothers, those with dry skin, and more!

New Parents– that is the gift set, New and Nursing Mothers, that has a few small product sizes of key products great for mom and babies.

Dry Skin– Nourishing Herbal Cream and Complexion Conserve (serum) I am not sure if they included the Herbal Hydration Mask (face mask) but that is for dry , mature, damaged skin as well

Men– Nourishing Lavender Milk, moisturizer (and Fine Herbal Cleanser too)

Calming, Relaxing– Vapor Bath Elixir, but Nourishing Lavender Milk is great for that too

Vegan– Fine Herbal Cleanser- our best-selling product















