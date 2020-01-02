New beauty trends for the new year

Lifestyle Expert & Blogger, Jackie Ignall of Wander + Lash, joins The Rhode Show with beauty trends you’ll be seeing in the new year.

Glittery Eyes – Glam 70s eyes with lots of glitter are going to be big in 2020. You can take it over the top with the glitter or you can be more subtle with it and I love these shadows by Smith + Cult called Glitterbaby ($24 at Ulta). They are so easy to apply and don’t really budge once they are on. You can line the eyes with them or fill in the entire lid.

Better Skin, Less Makeup. It’s all about good, fresh skin and less makeup in 2020 and you can get that by adding in a product that has some type of chemical exfoliation such as glycolic acid to slough the dead skin cells away, unclog pores and help with scarring and hyperpigmentation. These are pads are by Goop Beauty called GoopGlow ($45 for 4 treatments) and have 15 percent glycolic acid and tropical fruit acids, which are great for exfoliating the outer layer of the skin. Use them once a week at night on your face, neck and chest after you cleanse and wake up with more radiant skin. This tri-acid Radiance Peel by SHIFFA ($68 at Nordstrom.com) contains three powerful acids with marine and fruit extracts. It’s not as intense as the Goop, but still delivers the same effect. You can do this once or twice a week after cleansing leave on for 10 minutes and then wash off. Also makes a great mask before going out and applying makeup.

CBD in Beauty Products. This ingredient has been buzzing in 2019 and it’s only going to get bigger in 2020. CBD sales are predicted to be at over $20 billion by 2024. CBD products in beauty are derived from cannabis in the hemp plant (you will not get the psychoactive effect as that is from the marijuana plant) and have anti-inflammatory and calming properties so it can be beneficial for those with rosacea, acne, and eczema. CBD oil is also rich in Vitamins A, C and E. This is a Beauty Balm by Cannuka ($58 at Ulta), which contains high concentration of CBD and Manuka honey from New Zealand, and can be applied to anywhere you have dry irritated skin to soothe, hydrate and calm the skin. This Cannuka Eye Cream ($38) is great for calming those puffy eyes and helping with discoloration. I also love this line by VERTLY, based in Northern California, which is made in small batches and contains a slew of organically grown botanicals and CBD. VERTLY Bath Salts ($29) helps with achy muscles and cramps, and this VERTLY Face Serum ($110) which is an oil and works to keep skin clear and hydrated. Online retailers nationwide.

Natural Looking Lashes – We are steering away from the false looking overdone lashes in 2020 and going for a more natural look. A swipe of a curling and lengthening mascara is going to be the look. L’Oreal Bambi Eyes ($9 at Target) has short and long bristles for separating lashes and curling and volumizing. In addition, it has a washable formula so it is not too harsh on the eyes.

Glossy Lip Are Back — Matte lips were having a moment the past few years and now they are the way out. These Neutrogena Hydroboost Lip Glosses ($9 at Drugstores) come in flattering tones that are not tacky so they give that nice subtle shine.

