Hair Help: solutions for common hair imbalances

Do you have frizzy hair? Is the static in the air causing your locks to be unruly? Are you lookin for a way to treat your split ends? Racquel Volpe, Owner of Salt of the Earth Hair Studio has you covered! She shares her tips for treating common hair imbalances.

Frizzy and static driven hair cause: tends to happen because a lack of moisture in the hair.



Hair tip: A great product to look for when trying to tame frizz would be a lightweight moisture

cream. Followed by a light oil to help seal and lock that moisture into the hair.

Hair solution: A couple amazing products to help fight these imbalances would be

super fluid from Oway. Super fluid is a moisturizing leave in conditioning spray that

detangles, hydrates and protect hair strands from breakage and stress, while locking in moisture

and reducing frizz and flyaways.

2. Static hair cause: can also be cause from excessively clean hair/ overbrushing.



Hair tip and solution: avoid frequent cleansing by using plant and mineral refresh this is a great

cleansing an volumizing dry shampoo Cult and king also has an incredible brunette texturizing

dry shampoo.

3. For Dry brittle hair cause: this tends to be caused from chemical or mechanical damage.

Hair tip: So again we are looking to replenish our hairs natural proteins and minerals.

Hair solution: We have this amazing treatment at the studio that does just that, it rebuilds the

hair from the inside out using a Blend of amino acids and proteins and plant butters to help

restructure the hair.



Product: Oways nurturing drops which is a highly concentrated serum that rebuilds and strengthens hair.

4. Oily hair cause: can be caused from natural overproduction of sebum (hairs natural oil) this

can be created from internal/ external factors. Such as types of product used frequency of

cleansing and genetics. product build up or natural oil build up can cause an oily scalp as well.

Solution: As you know we have scalp detox treatment (essentially a facial for your scalp) at the

studio that gently exfoliates and removes both natural and artificial build up. we are excited to

announce that we are about to launch our head spa. Which will be taking this signature scalp

“facial” detox to a whole new level of holistic care.

Oily tips: avoid hot showers, hot water encourages sebum production, use a scalp brush when

cleansing, and try to avoid over washing. Which again a non-toxic dry shampoo can help

cleanse and refresh the hair in between washes.

All products are available to purchase on their website:https://www.saltoftheearthsalon.com/home-2



















