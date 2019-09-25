Celebrating healthy aging month

Breaking News
Look and feel your best during Healthy Aging Month: Did you know September is Healthy Aging Month? Beauty expert Bianca Jade joins The Rhode Show with her insider tips to feel healthy, beautiful and fabulous at all ages.

Products mentioned in segment:
Oxygenetix
Make Up Forever color-correctign Palette
Hush Hush “Deeply Rooted” Vitamins
Nutrafol Women
Radiesse Hand Treatment
Vitamin C Serum
Hyaluronic Acid Serum

For more beauty advice, visit Bianca’s website, mizzfit.com or follow her on Instagram @biancajade.

