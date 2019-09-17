Back-to-school beauty tips for mom

It’s that time of year again! We just dropped the little ones off and our families are ready for the school year ahead, but heading back to school isn’t just about the kids…mom deserves to look great, too! Beauty expert Bianca Jade shares her favorite back-to-school beauty tips and trends!

Products mentioned during segment:

-Caboodles

-Martino Cartier Heat Blade Straightening Comb

-Vivid Brights Eyeliners from NYX

-St. Tropez’s facial bronzing spray

-Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel

For more beauty tips, visit Bianca’s website, mizzfit.com or follow her Instagram @biancajade.

