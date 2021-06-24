5 ways to help your skin glow this summer

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang joined “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share five summer skincare tips and discuss Olay’s new Dermatologist Designed Collection.

Summer is here, and it’s a time when we’re ready to enjoy the warm weather, spend more time outdoors and bare more skin. As the seasons transition, it’s important to keep in mind that our skin can also experience uncomfortable changes – like dryness. That’s why it’s important to incorporate the following dermatologist-recommended body care tips into your routine, to help keep your skin moisturized and looking its best:

1. Avoid over-showering

2. Moisturize your skin while it’s damp

3. Consider using a Rinse-Off Body Conditioner

4. Protect your skin from the sun

5. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!



Olay’s body care experts partnered with trusted dermatologists to create its Dermatologist-Designed Collection, which targets specific dry skin concerns. The products in this collection are free from parabens, dyes, and soap and are infused with the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended moisturizing ingredient, as well as natural ingredients like cocoa butter, aloe vera and oat extract. Dermatologists can be confident recommending this collection to their patients because each body wash is approved by the Skin Health Alliance.