Beautiful bouquets for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and, as always, a popular gift is a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Meghan Sullivan, Floral Manager at Les Isle Rose in East Greenwich, shares some floral options for your sweetheart. Sullivan also discusses the significance of pink, red, and yellow roses.
