36th Annual Beaujolais Nouveau Celebration For the first time ever – Aurelien DuBoeuf is coming from France to personally uncork the 2023 DuBoeuf Nouveau Beaujolais! WEDNESDAY 11-15 MIDNIGHT MADNESS 10pm – 12:30 am

Come be the First in North America to taste. Aurelien DuBoeuf will pull the corks at the stroke of Midnight on the Third Thursday of November.

The Magic Moment will be the official start of America’s DuBoeuf Nouveau Beaujolais Celebration

You can go to Pot au Feu for more information and to book your spot.