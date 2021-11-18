Beaujolais Nouveau 2021 is here

It’s a day wine lovers look forward to all year long Beaujolais Nouveau day 2021.
Our friend Bob Burke owner of the very popular Providence restaurant Pot Au Feu joined us to uncork the first bottle of the season.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.