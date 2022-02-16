For all of us, the unfortunate reality is that a power failure can occur at any time. For example, the grid failure during the February 2021 winter storm in Texas impacted people not only in the Lone Star state, but across much of the nation as well. In many cases, propane was there to save the day (or could of helped saved the day). Are you prepared for something like this to happen in your home? It’s crucial that we take the necessary precautions to be ready.

Joining us on ‘The Rhode Show’ this morning to inform us as to how we can be prepared for any outage with propane was Nationally Renowned Expert Jennifer Borget who discussed how they handled the ’21 grid outages in Texas and more.

For additional info on Jennifer, visit: https://cherish365.com/

