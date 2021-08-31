Be prepared for any emergency with important advice from Cheryl Nelson

Did you know that September is National Preparedness Month? During this time, it is crucial that Americans are reminded and made aware of the importance of being ready in case of disasters and emergencies. So, what can we do? How can we be ready?

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” this morning was Cheryl Nelson, an Instructor and Meteorologist for FEMA’s National Disaster Preparedness Training Center. Citing a Disaster Recovery Checklist and how we can be ready for just about anything, she provided valuable information for all.

Review the segment above or learn more about Cheryl here: https://www.preparewithcher.com/

To learn more about ServiceMaster Restore, visit: https://request.servicemasterrestore.com/

