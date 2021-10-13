Be part of a multi-day guitar celebration of guitar URI

If you are an avid guitarist or just a casual fan of music then you won’t want to miss URI’s upcoming Guitar Festival! Taking place Oct 14-17 as a hybrid experience that is both virtual and in-person, the sixth annual event promises to be a great time. From live performances to learning experiences and so much more, you won’t want to miss it.

Joining Brendan Kirby over ZOOM to discuss all that the event has to offer was the Festival’s Artistic Director, Adam Levin.

For additional info, head to: https://www.uriguitarfestival.org/

