With students heading back to class, it is important to understand safety around school buses. This morning on The Rhode Show, we welcomed back Bill Roche, Region Vice President, First Student, Inc. & April Leonardo, RI Training Manager, First Student, Inc. to cover important safety rules and regulations.

A reminder of some important School Bus Safety precautions:

• Follow the speed limit and laws especially in school zones and at bus stops

• Pay attention to flashing lights and never pass when lights are flashing, don’t try to out run the bus.

• Slow down and watch for children walking in the street, especially when there are no sidewalks.

• When backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school.

• Arrive at bus stop 5 mins prior to scheduled stop

First Student is also a great company to work for. To learn more, visit: https://workatfirst.com/