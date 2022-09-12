If you are looking to further your educational career in a forward-thinking environment and are in need schedule flexibility to work around your busy life, Rhode Island College is the place to be. With many updates and innovations around campus, plus programs designed to fit your particular needs, they are continuing to grow and thrive while providing for the next generation of students.

RIC alum and Rhode Show Co-Host Brendan Kirby recently returned to campus to chat with College President, Dr. Jack Warner, see what’s new. and to find out what it means to Be Bold at RIC.

For more info, head to: https://www.ric.edu/