You can find Valentine’s tree decorations in a wide variety of designs, including hearts, teddy bears and even lovable gnomes.

Did you know that February is American Heart Month? During this time it’s important for us to know our risks and to do all that we can to increase our knowledge when it comes to proper heart health and care.

To further underscore this importance, this morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Dr. William Cooper, aka “Coop”, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Professor and decorated Army Veteran. He is the former founding Medical Director of Cardiovascular Surgery at WellStar Health.

For additional info, visit: http://www.TipsOnTV.com

This segment was sponsored by Southern Peanut Growers: http://southernpeanutfarmers.org/southern-peanut-growers/ and Planet Fitness: https://www.planetfitness.com/.