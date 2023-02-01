Did you know that February is American Heart Month? During this time it’s important for us to know our risks and to do all that we can to increase our knowledge when it comes to proper heart health and care.
To further underscore this importance, this morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Dr. William Cooper, aka “Coop”, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Professor and decorated Army Veteran. He is the former founding Medical Director of Cardiovascular Surgery at WellStar Health.
For additional info, visit: http://www.TipsOnTV.com
This segment was sponsored by Southern Peanut Growers: http://southernpeanutfarmers.org/southern-peanut-growers/ and Planet Fitness: https://www.planetfitness.com/.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.