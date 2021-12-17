Be a STAR behind your Bar with new Bootblack Brand Cocktail & Soda syrups. John Kubiski, from Bookblack Brand, joined us and showed us how to make a couple of great New Years Eve cocktails:

Oaxacan Hot Chocolate

2oz Mescal

1oz Smoky Agave Old Fashioned syrup

1Tb unsweetened cocoa

3-4oz milk/water(your preference)

Add all ingredients but milk in a coffee mug. Add hot milk/water. Stir and top with favorite marshmallows or dust with graham cracker crumbs.

New England Margarita

1.5oz tequila

.5oz mescal

1oz Cranberry Jalapeño Lime Syrup

1oz lime juice

Add all to the shaker with ice. Shake shake shake. Dump including ice into rocks glass. Add additional ice if needed. Garnish with cranberries and/or lime wheel.

