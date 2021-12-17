Be a STAR behind your Bar

Be a STAR behind your Bar with new Bootblack Brand Cocktail & Soda syrups. John Kubiski, from Bookblack Brand, joined us and showed us how to make a couple of great New Years Eve cocktails:
Oaxacan Hot Chocolate

2oz Mescal
1oz Smoky Agave Old Fashioned syrup
1Tb unsweetened cocoa
3-4oz milk/water(your preference)

Add all ingredients but milk in a coffee mug. Add hot milk/water. Stir and top with favorite marshmallows or dust with graham cracker crumbs.

New England Margarita

1.5oz tequila
.5oz mescal
1oz Cranberry Jalapeño Lime Syrup
1oz lime juice

Add all to the shaker with ice. Shake shake shake. Dump including ice into rocks glass. Add additional ice if needed. Garnish with cranberries and/or lime wheel.

To learn more about Bootblack Brand Cocktail & Soda syrups, and where to find them, visit http://www.bootblackbrand.com

