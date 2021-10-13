Batwoman is Back Tonight on the CW

Two of the stars of the CW hit show Batwoman joined us today to talk about the season 3 premiere of the show tonight.

 Javicia Leslie stars as Ryan Wilder, a goofy, relatable, and street-smart woman who transforms into the hero Gotham’s been missing in The CW’s highly anticipated new drama “Batwoman.”

Robin Givens plays Jada Jet, a powerful business mogul who is unexpectedly reunited with Ryan Wilder, her biological daughter that she gave up years ago. 

“BATWOMAN”

Wednesday (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET) on The CW

