Bank Newport rolls out personal teller machines

Because personal teller machines offer a combination of convenience, an empowered customer experience, personal self-service transactions, increased teller service hours and improved staff productivity, bank Newport has decided to offer them to their customers.

John Sullivan Executive Vice President of Digital and Technology Strategy-Bank Newport and

Nelson Teixeira Vice President of Digital Banking-Bank Newport discuss the advantages of this new technology.

Watch Brendan’s interview above & watch the PTM explainer here:

Find a location today https://www.banknewport.com/