Target 12 on WPRI.com

Bank Newport rolls out personal teller machines

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

Because personal teller machines offer a combination of convenience, an empowered customer experience, personal self-service transactions, increased teller service hours and improved staff productivity, bank Newport has decided to offer them to their customers.

John Sullivan Executive Vice President of Digital and Technology Strategy-Bank Newport and
Nelson Teixeira Vice President of Digital Banking-Bank Newport discuss the advantages of this new technology.

Watch Brendan’s interview above & watch the PTM explainer here:

Find a location today https://www.banknewport.com/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams