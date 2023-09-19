This is your chance to take the stage and make dance dreams come true! Audition to join the Nutcracker Children’s Cast and experience the magic and memories of performing in the “Awe-Inspiring” spectacular!
Don’t miss your only chance to join the ranks of The Nutcracker on September 24. Find more information at BalletRI.org
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.