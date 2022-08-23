Balise Subaru has announced a promotion to encourage Warwick-area residents to donate school supplies for local students and teachers in need.

Inspired by the national Subaru Loves Learning fundraising initiative, the West Warwick dealership is offering a 5-gallon gasoline voucher to anyone who brings in a donation of school supplies this month to

benefit the students and teachers at the Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School.

The requested materials include smocks, backpacks, reusable water bottles, and hand sanitizer; a complete list of the most-needed items is available at the dealership or at BaliseSubaru.com. Interested donors should take the supplies to the Balise Subaru dealership, located at 561 Quaker Lane in West Warwick, during normal business hours.