Balise offers FREE car washes and discounts for first responders

In this image provided Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, Respiratory Care Practitioner Craig Skirvin, wears a face shield, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center;s Medical Intensive Care Unit, where it cares for COVID-19 patients in Lebanon, N.H. The hospital had extra face shields but needed hand sanitizer, so it swapped with another hospital on one of several new online matchmaking platforms that enable hospitals to swap supplies or get donations of them to quickly fill supply gaps. (Mark L. Washburn/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health via AP)

Balise Automotive Group will continue its charitable efforts to show appreciation for front-line workers through June 30, offering FREE car washes and vehicle maintenance discounts for eligible workers. To date, they have served more than 4,000 qualified customers and saved them a total amount exceeding $500,000. COO, Ben Sullivan, shares details on their program.

What: Free car washes and 50% off single maintenance visit cost for first responders and medical caregivers

When: Now through June 30, 2020

Where: All Balise locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

