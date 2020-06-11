Balise offers FREE car washes and discounts for first responders

Balise Automotive Group will continue its charitable efforts to show appreciation for front-line workers through June 30, offering FREE car washes and vehicle maintenance discounts for eligible workers. To date, they have served more than 4,000 qualified customers and saved them a total amount exceeding $500,000. COO, Ben Sullivan, shares details on their program.
What: Free car washes and 50% off single maintenance visit cost for first responders and medical caregivers
When: Now through June 30, 2020
Where: All Balise locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut
