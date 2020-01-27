Backstage of Last Night’s 62nd Grammy Awards

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier joins us with more on the snubs and surprises of the big Grammy night! He takes us backstage and on the red carpet of some of his favorite moments. Don’t miss Entertainment Tonight over on FOX Providence every week night at 7PM.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.