We’re thrilled to have in-studio with us this morning Aimee Couto, Rhode Island’s 2024 Teacher of the Year. Aimee is a 1st grade teacher in East Providence at Whiteknacht Elementary School and will share tips for parents as we embark on this back to school season.

