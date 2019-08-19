Back to School Prep for Parents

Mom blogger, Audrey McClelland joins us with advice for parents ahead of back to school season! Click here for more.

Items for Back to School that Moms and Dads need for themselves:

– Sanitizing Wipes (must have for germs)

– Lice Treatment (have on hand)

– Best APP: Safe Stop

– Tracking Devices for Kids (watch, phones, Relay)

– Extra School Supplies at Home (pens, pencils, notebooks, area for kids)

