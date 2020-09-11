Back to school gadgets

Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back to share some great gadgets for going back to school, whether it’s in person or virtual.

The Soluna Light Alarm Clock from La Crosse Technology — ensures there’s a glow for every day and every mood with a variety of light settings. Choose to illuminate your room with your favorite color or pick one of the vibrant color gradients. If you find it’s hard to choose you can set the clock to cycle through all the color options. This slim profile alarm clock offers all the features of a traditional alarm clock, but also with the added settings you can use Comfort Mode to achieve an ideal sleeping environment, if you are looking to unwind and relax use the Guided Breathing Mode or the Morning and Evening Modes to stimulate the rise and fall of the sun to help you reset your natural circadian rhythm to wake up feeling recharged. $32.99 www.costco.com

Portable Laptop Stand & Lap Desk — Get the perfect working position in any seat with an ergonomic portable laptop desk. It’s height and tilt adjustable to suit standing, sitting, or even lounging with a laptop without causing unwanted neck and back strain. It can extend up to 18 inches high and collapses flat. Bonus—the aluminum panel naturally helps keep a laptop cool. $39.95 https://www.thegrommet.com/products/uncaged-ergonomics-portable-laptop-stand-lap-desk

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds—have all the best features of the other leading wireless earbuds—but EarFun is about one-third the price. EarFun has the LONGEST battery life and 4 microphones with noise-cancelling top-quality sound and perfect for hands-free calls. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control, USB-C Quick Charge with Wireless Charging, Deep Bass, in-Ear Detection Headphones, 35H Playtime, and IPX7 Waterproof (“Sweatshield technology” makes EarFun perfect for exercising). If you’re running low on battery, they fast charge for two hours of playtime in just 10-minutes. When fully charged, they offer 7 hours of playtime and 28 hours of battery life the charging case. Wirelessly charge them or plug via a USBC, use Google Assistant or Siri voice control, and enjoy simple touch control. Furthermore you can use one earbud at a time if you prefer, and they offer all-in-one volume control. With a secure and ergonomic fit, they’ll be comfortable for hours. EarFun Air has been honored with the CES 2020 Innovation Award. On Amazon, EarFun is only $59.99—BUT if you use the coupon on the site it’s only $49.99. You can check it out at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08B4QSSPS

Insta Studio from WeCool Toys — Thanks to smartphones, our children have become video mavens, but as more and more kids begin to emulate their favorite YouTube creators, they need and want to learn how to make the best videos possible. That’s where the Insta Studio from WeCool Toys comes in. The new Insta Studio has everything that future YouTube stars need to learn how to easily shoot quality tabletop demo/tutorial videos and hand-free videos right at home. Equipped with an adjustable base and rotating head to record at the best angle possible, this device allows kids of all ages to shoot viral videos hands free using their very own smart phone. The best part is, kids can use their Insta Studio to shoot all types of viral videos. From cooking, crafting, and sliming, the possibilities are endless and so are the endless hours of entertainment. It’s also an excellent tool to help with virtual learning on a smartphone. At only $19.99, parents love the price point. Rather than spending a lot of money on professional equipment, the Insta Studio allows kids to enjoy all the perks of high-end equipment at a fraction of the price. The Insta Studio includes fun and trendy backgrounds, mixing tools, various slimy compounds, and sparkly mix ins. Perfect for kids as young as 4 years old and up and available at Target.com. https://www.target.com/p/compound-kings-insta-studio-hands-free-video-station/-/A-79405343

Learning Resources — has put together a selection of pre-school and kindergarten supportive learning toys that will be a great addition to home schooling or e-learning. Designed to promote learning through play, Learning Resources products include Spike the Fine Motor Hedgehog ($14.99) that boosts fine motor skills and the Learn-a-lot Avocados($16.99) that builds social-emotional skills. The Puzzle Globe ($34.99) encourages kids ages 3-10 to practice geography skills, build fine motor movements and engage in tactile play.Coding Critters ($39.99) are a child’s first coding friends – a series of interactive toy pets that introduce preschoolers ages 4+ to early STEM concepts through 100% screen-free coding activities – no phone or tablet required. These and many others from Learning Resources are available at select Target stores and Target.com. In addition to the wonderful products, Learning Resources also offers over 3,000 fun & free Learning@Home essentials such as DIY activities, games, worksheets and product bonus content for kids 2-10.

Silly Poopy’s Hide & Seek™ — is a singing and talking toy that makes any hide-and-seek game hilariously entertaining. With a suggested retail price of $12.99, Silly Poopy was created for ages 3+, but fun-loving, silly adults will likely want to get in on the fun too. Silly Poopy’s Hide & Seek™ features a colorful rainbow design in the shape of a Poop emoticon that plays off one of the most popular and ever-green play patterns of all time—hide and seek. With Silly Poopy, it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3! Just HIDE Silly Poopy, LOOK for Silly Poopy, and FIND Silly Poopy to hear the reward song that will make you want to dance. Silly Poopy’s Hide & Seek™ is great for keeping kids entertained and can be played at home, or with groups of children. It’s a fun non-screen game. it also promotes active play, cause and effect and following the rules. All very important for kids going to preschool and kindergarten. Silly Poopy encourages fun goal oriented play, positive sportsmanship, problem solving skills and so much more. With a suggested retail price of $12.99, Silly Poopy’s Hide & Seek™ is available now at Wal-Mart, Target, Amazon as well as other retailers.

Steve also has a new YouTube ZOOM Gadget Game Show called "What the Heck is That?" where panelists to try to identify a mystery gadget.

