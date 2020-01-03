Back on Exercise Track for 2020

Local trainer, Garrett Sawaia joins us with workout moves to help us look our best through 2020! He’s helping you get “back on track” with body weight squats and a progression to make it more challenging .

The workout would be 10 reps each for 10 minutes!

