We visited West Place Animal Sanctuary ahead of its Fall Visitor’s Weekend to meet their baby cow and new goat. You can meet them for yourself at Fall Visitor’s Weekend, Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sunday, Sept. 24. You can buy tickets, here.
West Place is also a national finalist in the Defender Service Awards hosted by Land Rover. Public voting will determine the winner so click here to vote daily through Oct. 4.
