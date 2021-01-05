B Mo The Prince Bounces Back on TikTok

For AMP Radio personality B Mo The Prince has become one of TikTok’s hottest social media stars.

In early 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, AMP Radio was forced to close up shop and he found himself without a job.

While also being unable to DJ due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, he was forced to get creative.

He turned to TikTok, as many did. Doing primarily comedy sketches.

Now he’s built a nearly 700k following.