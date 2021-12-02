Aware Recovery Care can provide the treatment you need

If you, or a family member or friend, is looking to receive treatment for an addiction, there are ways to start your journey toward recovery and Aware Recovery Care can help. This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by Dr. Shelley Halligan, Vice President, Integrative Health Services, who discussed an innovative new way to treat drug and alcohol addiction.

Aware Recovery Care is a pioneer in the in-home mental health and substance use disorder treatment industry, representing true innovation. Supported by a specially-trained team of addiction professionals, Aware offers a best-in-class in-home addiction treatment program backed by both logic and data.

For additional info, head to: https://www.awarerecoverycare.com/

