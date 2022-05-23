Don Winslow is the author of twenty-two acclaimed, award-winning international bestsellers, including the New York Times bestsellers The Force and The Border, the #1 international bestseller The Cartel, The Power of the Dog, Savages, and The Winter of Frankie Machine.

Don Winslow’s new book CITY ON FIRE is out.

Like his Cartel trilogy, this is going to be the first of three novels. This one is set in the world of New England organized crime.