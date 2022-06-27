All baseball gloves require a brief break-in period of a few hours to a few days, and the length of time varies between models.

With summer upon us you may be looking to be a bit more active as you begin to get outside. If outdoor sports are on your agenda, you’ll want to remain as healthy as possible to avoid injuries and more.

Joining us on the show today were Dr. Michael P. Bradley, MD, MBA, MS Orthopedic Surgeon, President & CEO of Ortho Rhode Island, and Nathan Howlett, DO Orthopedic Surgeon as they discussed ways to keep healthy and how Ortho Rhode Island is innovating in sports medicine and across orthopedics.

For additional info, visit: https://www.orthopedicsri.com/innovation/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.