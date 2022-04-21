Jodi Leffingwell published “A Letter to Our Daughters,” a gift book to inspire and remind
women and girls of their unlimited potential.
An Every Women’s Guide to Finding a Seat at the Table in Leadership”. Jodi
provides coaching and consulting to support organizations in creating programs for
emerging leaders
