Author G. Wayne Miller returns with ‘Blue Hill’

Imagine having it all, when suddenly everything changes…. Set in the late 1990s, G. Wayne Miller’s latest page turner, ‘Blue Hill’, is a gripping tale wrapped in nostalgia ultimately revealing what matters most in this life.

Wayne recently joined Brendan Kirby over Zoom to chat about the book – his 19th! – and what readers can expect once they dive in.

Find more info and get your copy for yourself – or the reader on your Holiday gift list – here: http://www.gwaynemiller.com/

