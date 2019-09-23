Audrain’s Newport Concours and Motor Week

It promises to be one of the biggest events in Newport since the America’s Cup in the 80’s.

Audrain is pulling out all the stops for the event.

Spend your days enjoying fine dining pop-ups, exhibitions of rare and exciting automobiles, seminars, shopping, tennis, golf and sailing along the Newport coast.



Then, once the sun goes down, experience exclusive concerts, galas and VIP parties hosted in the Gatsby-esque mansions that populate America’s original luxury capital.



The four-day program concludes with a centerpiece event, the Concours d’Elegance, which will feature a world-class collection of over a billion dollars worth of rare and vintage cars.



The event will be held October 3rd – 6th 2019 and tickets are on sale now.

