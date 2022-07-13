Audrain YoungTimers is all about reflecting and encouraging the growth of the world of automotive enthusiasm through the celebration of iconic vehicles of recent vintage, the fashion, and the music that ties it all together.
Come dressed in your favorite 80s, 90s, or 2000s outfits.
Prizes will be awarded for the best in YoungTimers show and the best fashion.
Don’t miss the Audrain YoungTimers Event Sunday, July 17th, 8am-12pm at McCauley Hall, Salve Regina. For more information go to:
https://www.audrainyoungtimers.com/
