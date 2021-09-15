Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week: A Week of Celebrating the cars we love.

This morning Donald Osbourne Chief Executive Officer at Audrain joined us to talk about Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.
Donald brought with him a 1957 Morgan Plus an incredible automobile that was originally distributed out of the UK.
Don’t miss Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week Sept 30 – Oct 3
For more information go to https://www.audrainconcours.com/
